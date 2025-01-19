flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sovereign 1818 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sovereign 1818 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,347,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1818 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (19)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Great Coins & Art Auctions (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (22)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (5)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1818 at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1818 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access