Sovereign 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,347,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1818 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
