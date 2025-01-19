flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1820 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Sovereign 1820 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 35,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1820 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51728 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1820 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

