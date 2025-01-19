United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 35,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1820 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51728 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (12)
- Coins of the Realm (3)
- DNW (13)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (21)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (9)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Status International (2)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search