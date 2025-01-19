United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,030,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1818 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2681 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
