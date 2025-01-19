Half Sovereign 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1818 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

