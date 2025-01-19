flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1818 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Sovereign 1818 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,030,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1818 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (13)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (26)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (17)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wilkes & Curtis (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2681 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1818 at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1818 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access