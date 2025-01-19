United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Guinea 1762 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,0875 g
- Pure gold (0,0615 oz) 1,9142 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Quarter Guinea
- Year 1762
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (380)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Guinea 1762 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31602 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
