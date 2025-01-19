flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Quarter Guinea 1762 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Quarter Guinea 1762 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Quarter Guinea 1762 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,0875 g
  • Pure gold (0,0615 oz) 1,9142 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Quarter Guinea
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (380)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Guinea 1762 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31602 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Guinea 1762 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
