flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1799 All English coins English gold coins English coins Third Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access