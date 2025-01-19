United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1799
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (7)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search