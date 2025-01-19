Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1799 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (6) VF (10) F (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (9) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (7)

Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (1)

London Coins (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (2)