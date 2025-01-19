flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
6250 $
Price in auction currency 6250 USD
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Frühwald - December 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

