United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (8)
- Leu (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
6250 $
Price in auction currency 6250 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1813 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search