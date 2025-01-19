flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2195 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4122 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1811 All English coins English gold coins English coins Third Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access