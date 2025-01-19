Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

