Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1811
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1811 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2195 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4122 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
