Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24994 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

