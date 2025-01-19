flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24994 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction The Royal Mint - December 3, 2023
Seller The Royal Mint
Date December 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 3, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Seller St James's
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

