United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1809
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24994 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (8)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (12)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- The Royal Mint (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller The Royal Mint
Date December 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1809 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search