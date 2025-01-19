flag
Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

