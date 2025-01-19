Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (15) XF (47) VF (46) F (18) FR (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (13) MS61 (3) AU58 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (25) PCGS (9) ANACS (1)

