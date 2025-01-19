United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1804
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1804 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
