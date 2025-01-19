flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28466 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1802 All English coins English gold coins English coins Third Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access