United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1802
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28466 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Status International (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search