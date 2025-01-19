Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1802 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 28466 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (7) XF (10) VF (14) F (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (7)

Frankfurter (1)

Heritage (8)

Künker (3)

London Coins (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (6)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)