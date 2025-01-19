United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1801
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30921 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
