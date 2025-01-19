Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30921 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (11) VF (9) F (2) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

