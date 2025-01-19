flag
Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30921 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction The Canadian Numismatic Company - October 29, 2018
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1801 "First laureate head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
