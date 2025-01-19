United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1796
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1796 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12
