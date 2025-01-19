Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1796 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (4) XF (7) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

