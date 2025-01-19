flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1796 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

