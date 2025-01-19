flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1793 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1793 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1793 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access