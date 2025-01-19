United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1793
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1793 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
