Half Guinea 1793 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1793 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (9) XF (14) VF (13) F (7) G (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (7)

