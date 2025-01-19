flag
Half Guinea 1792 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1792 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PO
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1792 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

