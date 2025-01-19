flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1790 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Elstob & Elstob (1)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
991 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 29, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Elstob & Elstob - April 8, 2022
Seller Elstob & Elstob
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Spink - November 5, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Spink - November 5, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1790 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1790 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access