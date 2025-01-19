Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1790 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (13) VF (13) F (10) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

Eeckhout (1)

Elstob & Elstob (1)

Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (7)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)