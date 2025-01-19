United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1790 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1790
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1790 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
991 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1790 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
