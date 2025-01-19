flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1789 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction CNG - September 28, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction CNG - September 28, 2022
Seller CNG
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction CNG - January 31, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Aurea - May 23, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Morton & Eden - June 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1789 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1789 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access