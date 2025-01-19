United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1789 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1789
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1789 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1789 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
