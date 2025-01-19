flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

