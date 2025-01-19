Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (16) XF (21) VF (13) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (8) MS61 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (24) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (15)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (7)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Status International (1)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)