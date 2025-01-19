United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1786
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
