United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

