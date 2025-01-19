United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1785
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
