United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1784
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
12
