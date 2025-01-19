flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1784 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access