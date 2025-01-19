Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13473 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (6) F (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)