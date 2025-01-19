United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1778
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13473 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1796 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
