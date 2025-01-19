flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13473 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1796 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 1, 2022
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1778 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access