Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (9) VF (13) F (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

