Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 305 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

