Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1777
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 305 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
