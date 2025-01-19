flag
Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

