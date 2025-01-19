United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1775
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
