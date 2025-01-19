flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 8, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1775 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access