Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1775
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price


Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1775 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
