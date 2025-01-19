flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12653 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

