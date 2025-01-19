United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1774
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1774 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search