United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,060. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3592 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

