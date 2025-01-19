Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,060. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) AU58 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)