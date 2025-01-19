United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1774
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1774 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,060. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3592 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
