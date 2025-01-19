flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4007 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 2, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1773 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access