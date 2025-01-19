Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1773 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)