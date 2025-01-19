United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1766
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30823 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
