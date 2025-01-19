flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30823 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1766 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

