United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1762
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7750 $
Price in auction currency 7750 USD
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
