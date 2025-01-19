flag
Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7750 $
Price in auction currency 7750 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

