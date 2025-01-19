Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1762 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (13) AU (2) XF (4) VF (5) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) PF63 (4) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (15) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (6)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)