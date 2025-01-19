flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1813 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 23275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (11)
  • Heritage (38)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (5)
  • Spink (18)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1813 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1813 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access