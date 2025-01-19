United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1813 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 23275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
