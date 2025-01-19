Half Guinea 1813 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1813 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 23275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (101) AU (12) XF (31) VF (19) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (24) MS63 (26) MS62 (18) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) PF64 (8) PF63 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (6) DPL (1) + (1) Service NGC (79) PCGS (17) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (7)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (11)

Heritage (38)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (11)

Leu (3)

London Coins (4)

Morton & Eden (2)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numisor (1)

SINCONA (8)

Sonntag (3)

Sovereign Rarities (5)

Spink (18)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (13)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (6)

VL Nummus (1)