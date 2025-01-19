flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1811 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1864 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1811 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1811 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access