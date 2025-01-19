United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1811 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1811
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1811 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1864 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1811 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
