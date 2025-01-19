flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1809 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 3, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction The Royal Mint - March 3, 2024
Seller The Royal Mint
Date March 3, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 29, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1809 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

