United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1809
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1809 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (7)
- Elstob & Elstob (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (17)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (17)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- The Royal Mint (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1809 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
