Half Guinea 1809 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1809 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (18) XF (37) VF (27) F (5) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (9) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (29) PCGS (2)

