Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1804 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13603 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (84) AU (63) XF (105) VF (55) F (12) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (19) MS62 (34) MS61 (11) AU58 (22) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (6) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (4) + (1) Service NGC (88) PCGS (28) ANACS (2) NCS (1)

