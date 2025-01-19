United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1804
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (327)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1804 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13603 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
123 ... 16
