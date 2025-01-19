flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (327)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1804 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13603 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1804 "Garter" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1804 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
