Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1802 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (16) XF (28) VF (20) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) AU58 (11) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (26) PCGS (5)

