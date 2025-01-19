United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1802
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1802 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- DNW (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (11)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1802 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search