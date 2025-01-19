flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1802 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1802 "Garter" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
