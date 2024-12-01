flag
Shilling 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,890,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (263)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1902 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

