Shilling 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

