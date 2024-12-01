United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,890,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (263)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (8)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aurea (2)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (14)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Coinhouse (4)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (9)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (44)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Karamitsos (5)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (22)
- Melbourne Mint (2)
- Möller (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (5)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Roma Numismatics (7)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (20)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (15)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (8)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search