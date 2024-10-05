Florin 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (9) XF (13) VF (21) F (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS63 (7) MS62 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) VF30 (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (10) ANACS (1)

