Florin 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,651,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Florin 1910 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - February 16, 2025
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date February 16, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

