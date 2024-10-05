United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,651,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Klondike Auction (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Möller (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
