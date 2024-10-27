United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,280,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 960. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (11)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
