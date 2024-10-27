Florin 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 960. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (23) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (5)

