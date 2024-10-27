flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,280,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 960. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

United Kingdom Florin 1908 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1908 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1908 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1908 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
