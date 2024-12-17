United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,190,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61497 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
