Florin 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61497 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (131) UNC (87) AU (19) XF (40) VF (7) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (10) MS64 (22) MS63 (21) MS62 (8) AU58 (3) XF45 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (14) PF63 (25) PF62 (11) PF61 (11) PF60 (4) PF58 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (101) PCGS (36) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (10)

Baldwin's of St. James's (13)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (10)

Coinhouse (2)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (12)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (58)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

London Coins (36)

Melbourne Mint (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (10)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Pruvost (1)

Rauch (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (7)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (19)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (12)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)

Stephen Album (6)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (3)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VAuctions (1)

WAG (8)