United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,190,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61497 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1902 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

All companies 466
