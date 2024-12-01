flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,491,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1910 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
