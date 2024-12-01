United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,491,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Katz (4)
- London Coins (9)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Naumann (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
- Pesek Auctions (5)
- Schulman (2)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
