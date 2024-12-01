Sixpence 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

