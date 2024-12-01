United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,487,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 71 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
12
