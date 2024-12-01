Sixpence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (1) XF (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS62 (4) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (8)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (9)

London Coins (2)

Spink (3)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)