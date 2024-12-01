flag
Sixpence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,487,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 71 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1904 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU
