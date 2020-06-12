Fourpence (Groat) 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

