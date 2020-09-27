Fourpence (Groat) 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) Condition (slab) PL53 (1) Service PCGS (1)