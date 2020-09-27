United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
