Threepence 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,565,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,140
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
