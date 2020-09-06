flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,565,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,140

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction Karamitsos - October 10, 2015
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2.1 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1910 at auction Karamitsos - July 4, 2015
Seller Karamitsos
Date July 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

