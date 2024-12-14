United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,176,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,760
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Olympus Numismatics UG (2)
- Pesek Auctions (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search