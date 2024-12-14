Threepence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

