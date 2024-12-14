flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,176,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,760

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

