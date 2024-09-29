Threepence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (21) AU (16) XF (3) VF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PL62 (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (15)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (7)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WCN (1)