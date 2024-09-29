flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,287,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1902 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

