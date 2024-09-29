United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,287,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (15)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
