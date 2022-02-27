flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 15,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 7348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1908 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

