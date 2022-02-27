United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 15,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 7348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
