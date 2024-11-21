Twopence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 71246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

