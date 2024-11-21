flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 14,000
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 71246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 28, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Inasta - September 12, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1902 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1902 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access