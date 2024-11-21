United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 14,000
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 71246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
