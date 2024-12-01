Halfcrown 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 29962 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (5) XF (21) VF (28) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (9) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (2)

DNW (12)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

London Coins (12)

NOONANS (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Schulman (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (9)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Wójcicki (1)