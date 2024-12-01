flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,759,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 29962 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1908 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

