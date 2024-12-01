United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,759,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 29962 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- DNW (12)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- London Coins (12)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search