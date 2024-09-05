flag
Halfcrown 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 710,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3903 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1904 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
