United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 710,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3903 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
