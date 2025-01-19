flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1908 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1908 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,996,992

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1908 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Astarte S.A. - May 12, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1908 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
