Half Sovereign 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1908 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

