Half Sovereign 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,996,992
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1908 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
