Half Sovereign 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1904 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

