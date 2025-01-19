flag
Half Sovereign 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1904 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1904 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,717,440

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1904 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Astarte S.A. - June 9, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1904 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

