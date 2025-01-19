United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,717,440
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1904 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
